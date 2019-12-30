USA: Police cordons off area around Monsey knife attack suspect”s home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police restricted access to the area around the Greenwood Lake, New York home of Saturday’s Monsey knife attack suspect as investigations are underway on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s mass stabbing, which took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations in the New York suburb of Monsey, five were taken to a hospital of which two are believed to be in a critical condition. The suspect, who lives with his mother’s home in Greenwood Lake, allegedly fled the scene wearing a headscarf but police were able to trace his license plate using a photo of his car taken by one of the witnesses.

He was reportedly still covered in the victims’ blood when arrested and taken into custody.

The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).

