-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Police cordons off area around Monsey knife attack suspect”s home
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police restricted access to the area around the Greenwood Lake, New York home of Saturday’s Monsey knife attack suspect as investigations are underway on Sunday.
Following Saturday’s mass stabbing, which took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations in the New York suburb of Monsey, five were taken to a hospital of which two are believed to be in a critical condition. The suspect, who lives with his mother’s home in Greenwood Lake, allegedly fled the scene wearing a headscarf but police were able to trace his license plate using a photo of his car taken by one of the witnesses.
He was reportedly still covered in the victims’ blood when arrested and taken into custody.
The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).
Video ID: 20191229-041
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-041
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly