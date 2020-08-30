USA: Police deployed after one shot dead near site of clashes in Portland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police officers were deployed in Portland after one man was shot dead near the site of clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters on Saturday. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are linked.

Security officials were seen arriving in vehicles and pushing some of the protesters, minutes after angry demonstrators marched through the city.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been taking place in Portland in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of an officer.

