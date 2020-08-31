-
USA: Police disperse Black Lives Matter protest in Washington DC
Police dispersed a protest of Black Lives Matter movement supporters near the White House in Washington DC on Sunday.
The peaceful gathering turned violent after midnight reportedly after a bottle was thrown at the police. Officers could be seen firing tear gas, dispersing the crowd and blocking streets.
Scuffles broke out after at least five protesters were arrested at the rally.
