USA: Police fire tear gas at protesters rallying over George Floyd killing

Tear gas was fired by police at protesters demonstrating in Minneapolis, on Friday morning over George Floyd’s death, a black man who died following an altercation with the police.

“We are tired of being oppressed. Everybody has got their own form of letting aggression out, whether they be trying to do it peacefully, or throwing a riot or you know what I am saying, shouting sayings, we are tired of this, not just us as black people but as human (beings),” said one protester.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly ten minutes as he was recorded on video saying “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”

Four officers involved in the incident were fired.

Floyd’s case echoes that of Eric Garner, who died by strangulation as the result of a chokehold by a police officer in New York City, in 2014. Garner could also be heard saying “I can’t breathe” in the video of the incident. Garner’s case, along with many others, including Michael Brown, who was fatally shot by police in Ferguson in 2014, and Trayvon Martin, fatally shot in 2013 by George Zimmerman, a private citizen who was acquitted on all charges, helped inspire the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls attention to the deaths of unarmed African-American men and women, rarely resulting in criminal convictions.

