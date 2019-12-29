USA: Police lockdown after stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebration

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least five people were wounded during a celebration marking Hanukkah at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York state, on Saturday night, according to the The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC).

Local politician spoke to Ruptly in the early hours of Sunday morning about the attack.

“There’s been a lot of anti-Semitism, a lot of anti-Semitic acts in the area. Completely unacceptable,” he said.

His words were echoed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the stabbing was “the latest in a string of attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York this week.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said there was “zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind.”

Five were taken to hospital of which two are believed to be in a critical condition.

The attacker fled the scene wearing a headscarf, but was later taken into custody. Reports suggest he was wielding a machete.

The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue.

