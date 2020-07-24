-
USA: Pompeo calls for “new alliance of democracies” against “Chinese century”
Amid rising tensions with Beijing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on top world organisations to come together against what he deemed was “a Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams”.
“We can’t face this challenge alone. The United Nations, NATO, the G7 countries, the G20, our combined economic, diplomatic, and military power is surely enough to meet this challenge if we direct it clearly and with great courage. Maybe it’s time for a new grouping of like-minded nations, a new alliance of democracies,” said Pompeo as he spoke in an event called “Communist China and the Free World’s Future” in Nixon Library in Yorba Linda in California on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Washington ordered Beijing to close its Houston consulate in order to “protect American intellectual property and the private information of its citizens.”
