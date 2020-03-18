-
USA: Pompeo confirms some State Department employees tested positive for coronavirus
Mandatory credit: DVIDS
Some US State Department employees were tested positive for the coronavirus, according to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who talked to press in Washington DC on Monday.
“We’ve had a couple of employees, you can count them on one hand, who have positive tests,” Pompeo said, adding: “We’ve handled those exactly the way we’re asking every American to respond to those, wherever they find themselves in the world.”
The Secretary of State took the opportunity to criticise the Chinese and Iranian governments over their handling of the situation with the coronavirus outbreak, calling the latter “grossly incompetent.”
According to the latest data issued by the World Health Oragnisation, the current number of the coronavirus cases in the US stands at 3,503 with 58 deaths.
Mandatory credit: DVIDS
