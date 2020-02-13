USA: Pompeo meets with Saudi counterpart in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: US State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud at the State Department in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The duo reportedly discussed the bilateral relationship between their countries as well as regional security issues, including Iran and Yemen.

