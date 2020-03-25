-
USA: Pompeo says China “repeatedly delayed sharing” info on coronavirus risks
China “repeatedly delayed sharing” information about “the risk to the world” posed by the coronavirus according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke at a press briefing in Washington DC on Wednesday.
Pompeo called the disease a “global pandemic” while insisting that “the United States wants to work with every country, including China.”
He also stated that G7 members were aware of “the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place here,” after speaking to them via videoconference earlier in the day.
“There’ll be a time for the world to evaluate responsibility for what took place,” he added.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in December of last year, has infected more than 450,000 people and killed over 20,000 according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
