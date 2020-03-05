USA: Pompeo turns ire on “reckless” ICC decision to authorise Afghanistan war crimes probe

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he described as the “reckless” decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to authorise a war crimes investigation into alleged US military activity in Afghanistan. Pompeo made the comments during a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday.

He went on to accuse the ICC of being “an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body.”

“The United States is not a party to the ICC. We will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade, unlawful, so-called court,“ Pompeo added.

The ICC ruled that the court’s prosecutor can open an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan by the US military and security services and by the Taliban, just days after the US signed a peace deal with Taliban militants.

Pompeo went on to say that if the Afghanistan peace process is to succeed “violence must be reduced immediately.”

“The signing of the U.S. Taliban agreement in Doha, together with the realization of the U.S.-Afghan joint declaration in Kabul, laid the groundwork for the road ahead toward a lasting peace in Afghanistan. We know that the road ahead will be difficult. We expected it. We were right. The upsurge in violence in parts of Afghanistan over the last couple days is unacceptable,” Pompeo said.

