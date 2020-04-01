USA: Popular San Francisco restaurant offers over 250 donated meals a night

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People queued up at Che Fico Alimentari restaurant in San Francisco on Tuesday to receive some of the meals financed by donations and keeping workers in the gastronomy section in employment amid tight coronavirus restrictions.

The restaurant’s owner, David Nayfeld, is keeping the restaurant afloat by accepting donations to finance the free dinners and keep his staff employed.

“We have been able to give around 250 meals a night away. Each one of those meals is good for a family about to two to three people so that means that in any given night we can be feeding about six to 700 people a night,” Nayfeld shared.

“Some people have sustained a donation throughout the entire shelter-in-place mandate. Some people are worn off donations and you know, we are pulling it all together and doing what we can for other people,” Nayfeld commented.

According to him, many of the patrons who ask for a free meal, are regular people who were laid off recently, as well as some homeless persons too.

“Somebody gets in line and asks for a meal, I think it’s a part of our ethos to give them the same meal and the same product and the same service as we would give to anyone of our guests,” he remarked.

San Francisco residents are only permitted to leave their homes for “essential” reasons.

The US is the worst hit country by the pandemic, facing more than 189,000 cases of infected by coronavirus and 4,079 reported fatalities, 6 of which have occurred in San Francisco.

