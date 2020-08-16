-
USA: Portland protesters clash with police at demonstration outside Sheriff”s office
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated outside of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in the city’s Laurelhurst neighbourhood on Saturday night, clashing with local police that attempted to disperse the crowd.
Officers were seen pinning a shield-wielding protester to the ground, before charging a large crowd of activists in order to break up the demonstration. The officers also deployed smoke grenades after demonstrators allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the Sheriff’s Office building.
While most demonstrations have taken place in Downtown Portland near federal buildings, unrest has spread through other residential districts, leading police to declare riots on multiple occasions. Last week, demonstrators set fire to a police union building north of downtown, resulting in several arrests.
Anti-racist and anti-police demonstrations have been ongoing in Portland since the death of George Floyd in May, marking their 80th consecutive night on Saturday. Federal agents sent by the US government to manage the protests withdrew more than two weeks ago.
