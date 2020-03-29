USA: Portland strip club offers topless food delivery amid coronavirus closures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A strip club in Portland, Oregon has been trying to keep business afloat by offering “topless” food delivery, a footage filmed on Friday shows.

“I posted some stuff on our social media saying: “We regret to inform you that we have to close the bar down, we’re currently working on keeping our kitchen open for food delivery.” Then I joked around saying: “We’re going to do all our food deliveries with topless dancers and we’re going to call it Boober,” said Shon Boulden, the Lucky Devil Lounge club’s owner.

For a fee of $30 residents can get food delivered by two striptease dancers accompanied by a van driver, also acting as a security guard.

“There’s a lot of not just strip clubs but businesses just have left their employees to the dust saying good luck. We’re all getting employed and it’s been a great way to get to know everybody and just bring a little bit of joy and hope in such a time of chaos,” said Lou, one of the striptease dancers.

The owner said the offer proved to be a success with people calling from all over the state trying to arrange the delivery.

