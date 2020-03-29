-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Portland strip club offers topless food delivery amid coronavirus closures
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A strip club in Portland, Oregon has been trying to keep business afloat by offering “topless” food delivery, a footage filmed on Friday shows.
“I posted some stuff on our social media saying: “We regret to inform you that we have to close the bar down, we’re currently working on keeping our kitchen open for food delivery.” Then I joked around saying: “We’re going to do all our food deliveries with topless dancers and we’re going to call it Boober,” said Shon Boulden, the Lucky Devil Lounge club’s owner.
For a fee of $30 residents can get food delivered by two striptease dancers accompanied by a van driver, also acting as a security guard.
“There’s a lot of not just strip clubs but businesses just have left their employees to the dust saying good luck. We’re all getting employed and it’s been a great way to get to know everybody and just bring a little bit of joy and hope in such a time of chaos,” said Lou, one of the striptease dancers.
The owner said the offer proved to be a success with people calling from all over the state trying to arrange the delivery.
Video ID: 20200328-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly