USA: Pro-gun activists rally in New Hampshire despite coronavirus emergency

Hundreds of pro-gun activists held a rally in Concord, New Hampshire on Saturday despite the state of emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage shows hundreds of pro-gun activists, many of them carrying guns, at a rally organised by the Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire (WDLNH).

“We want to counter-out their narrative that they are calling us white supremacists, racists everything like that. We are not. We are wanting liberty, we want liberty for every single individual. Which is everybody,” said an activist at the rally.

Several schools have already closed in New Hampshire from Friday with many more expected to follow as over 400 people were reportedly monitored for coronavirus in the state.

