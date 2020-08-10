-
Hong Kong: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as Dallas BLM protesters met by counter-protest - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Pro-police protesters “back the blue” at Brooklyn park - 9 hours ago
-
Russia: ‘Northern Capital’ half marathon kicks off with 5,000 runners in St Petersburg - 9 hours ago
-
Relatives recall “terrifying” moment church wedding interrupted by Beirut port blasts *EXCLUSIVE* - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Protesters rally outside Polish Institute in solidarity with jailed LGBT activist - 10 hours ago
-
Hong Kong arrests: Jimmy Lai detained under security law - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus election: 3,000 detained during protests, dozens wounded (Police) - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus elections: Preliminary exit poll gives incumbent president huge lead - 10 hours ago
USA: Pro-police protesters “back the blue” at Brooklyn park
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds took part in a pro-police rally that took place in Marine Park in Brooklyn on Sunday. The protesters gathered to denounce Mayor Bill de Blasio amid his proposed measures to lower funding for the NYPD.
Protesters held signs of support to the police as well as President Trump. The sentiment was anti-communism and anti-Black Lives Matter, who the protesters accused of targeting cops.
“I’m a Yankee. I will never cower down to evil, and neither will our president,” screamed pro-police protester Robert, wearing and waving American flags.
“It’s evil, what do you think we are like those communists, we cower down to evil and bend. No, my president walked out there, went in front of the church and held a holy bible, in front of that American church. Are you kidding me? We will not cower down to evil, we are Americans,” Robert roared on.
Several other speakers at the rally reportedly blasted Mayor de Blasio for not supporting the police, allegedly allowing crime to run rampant.
Video ID: 20200810-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200810-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly