USA: Protesters and security forces exchange clash in Portland stand-off

Protesters and security forces exchanged projectiles in Portland on late Thursday night, as clashes continue in Oregon’s largest city for the second night in a row.

Police officers guarding Mark O Hatfield Courthouse can be seen sheltering from various projectiles before responding with tear gas and rubber bullets.

US President Donald Trump sent federal officers to Portland to tackle the violence.

The White House has defended the use of force against protesters and accused local authorities of having “lost control” of the city.

