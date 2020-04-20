USA: Protesters cause gridlock in Phoenix as they demand end to Arizona stay-at-home order

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters caused gridlock in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday as they called for an end to the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home-order from their cars.

Participants waved US flags from their car windows and held up signs attacking the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, for the coronavirus restrictions that are currently set to last until April 30.

Arizona Republican politician Daniel McCarthy, who is running in the party’s primary against incumbent senator Martha McSally, attended the protest, saying “People are going to get sick and it’s unfortunate and I am not trying to downplay sickness, it’s just that unfortunately people die.”

“It’s part of living we are not going to make it out alive,” he added.

Similar protests have been taking case in states throughout the US, with President Donald Trump also lending his support for the movements via Twitter, as well as calling participants “very responsible people” at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there were over 4,900 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, with 184 people dying with the virus, as of Sunday.

