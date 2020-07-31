USA: Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen in Washington

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters rallied in support of murdered US soldier Vanessa Guillen in Washington on Thursday, demanding justice to be made and asking the Congress to launch an investigation.

Protesters were seen marching towards the White House, chanting as they held banners and signs. A little stage could also be spotted in front of the official residence of the US president, where several speakers, including Vanessa’s sister Lupe, held speeches.

“They signed to protect and respect every soldier but they didn’t protect my sister, they didn’t respect my sister, instead they killed her, they sexually harassed her, and she is not here with me, she can be here right now next to me,” stated Lupe Guillen.

The US Representative for Texas’s 29th congressional district, Silvia Garcia, was also present at the march, and commented on a bill that has been presented and would seek to allow active-duty service members to report allegations of sexual harassment to a third party outside the soldiers chain of command, eliminating possible retaliation actions from superiors after reporting abuse.

“There will be a bill filed by the Committee, Subcommittee on Military Personnel, we had a hearing yesterday, that will be filed this week, and we hope we pass it as soon as we get back after the August recess. So it’s important because there are so many women like Vanessa serving in the United States military services that face sexual harassment, that face assault, but don’t even feel comfortable in making a complaint, they don’t feel like they can trust the system, they don’t feel like they will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old US soldier, believed to have been killed by a fellow soldier in Fort Hood Texas, after going missing in April with pieces of her remains being found buried along Leon river on late June.

The main suspect of the murder was Aaron David Robinson, who fled Fort Hood upon the discovery of Vanessa’s remains, and fatally shot himself as law enforcement tried to detained him in Killeen, Texas.

