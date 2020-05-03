-
USA: Protesters demand Oregon gets back to work despite pandemic
Anti-lockdown protesters braved the rain to demonstrate outside the Oregon State Capital in Salem on Saturday morning, demanding the reopening of their state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Though some wore masks and others remained spread out, not everyone adhered to social distancing rules.
Demonstrators could be seen waving US President Donald Trump campaign flags, chanting, “USA.”
The state of Oregon has been using lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 since March 24th.
“We’ve got to get this state back to work and that means getting the right people as your representatives and as your leaders, because right now we have a failure of leadership,” said Oregon fifth congressional district candidate, Joey Nation during a speech to the crowd.
“If they continue to keep this economy shut down, there’s going to be a tipping point and our country will be absolutely destroyed,” said founder of the right-wing group ‘Patriot Prayer,’ Joey Gibson.
The State of Oregon has reported more than 2,600 coronavirus cases which have caused 109 deaths thus far. Nationwide the number of cases has reached 1,132,512 and at least 66,368 people have died as a result of the virus, according to figures gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
