USA: Protesters denounce coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania
Protesters gathered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday to protest against a lockdown imposed to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage shows protesters gathering in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol, waving signs urging to “Re-open PA.” Protesters also drove cars through the rally, honking horns and holding signs against Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
Austin Crow, one of the protesters said, “I have friends and neighbours that own these businesses, they are dying, they are dying. There’s a lot of businesses that will not be able to reopen.”
Pennsylvania has 32,991 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,276 related deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
