USA: Protesters descend on Michigan capitol in vehicles to demand end to stay home order

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In what is being dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” protesters gathered at Michigan’s state capitol building in Lansing to urge the governor to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Most protesters, however, remained in their cars, clogging nearby streets with discontent.

Many small business owners and workers are eager to return to work and are asking the government to restart most of the state’s ailing economy, instead of merely focusing on essential businesses.

Michigan is one of the heaviest-hit states in the US, with nearly 27,000 cases reported of the illness.

Video ID: 20200416-058

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-058

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly