USA: Protesters flood the streets of NYC for Juneteenth rally
Thousands of New Yorkers commemorated Juneteenth with a march to City Hall on Friday.
The march was held to commemorate Juneteenth, the date that marks the end of slavery in the US. The protesters were seen holding Black Lives Matter banners as they were heard chanting “Black Power,” and “No justice, no peace.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that Juneteenth will become an official holiday for the city.
This year’s Juneteenth takes place in the wake of nationwide protests and racial tensions over racism and police brutality following the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African-Americans.
On June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger proclaimed in Galveston, Texas that all enslaved African-Americans in the state were free, belatedly enforcing President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
