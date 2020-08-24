-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 60 mins ago
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - about 1 hour ago
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - about 1 hour ago
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - about 1 hour ago
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - about 1 hour ago
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 2 hours ago
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 2 hours ago
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 2 hours ago
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 2 hours ago
