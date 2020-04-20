-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Protesters rally in Denver to condemn Colorado COVID-19 restrictions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters rallied in Denver, Colorado on Sunday to condemn the COVID-19 restrictions in place across the state.
Police were also on the scene monitoring the demonstration, which mirrored similar protests that have been taking case in states throughout the US, with the backing of President Donald Trump, who called participants “very reasonable people” at a White House briefing on Friday.
At times counter-protesters could be seen arguing with participants, while one local woman condemned the protest, saying “Forming these crowds and this do it yourself traffic jam is going to make it worse for everyone.”
One protester, who was dressed in a gorilla suit and holding a sign referring to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, described the event as patriotic, while also referencing Bill Gates, George Soros, and the World Health Organization, all of whom are frequent targets of conspiracy theorists.
As of Sunday, there are over 9,700 COVID-19 cases in Colorado, with 420 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200420-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly