USA: Protesters rally outside courthouse as feds withdraw
Protesters rallied in Portland on Thursday over the presence and the use of force by federal agents against demonstrators over recent weeks.
The rally took place after an announced “phased withdrawal” of federal agents from the city’s downtown area. Following an agreement between local and federal officials, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that federal officers would begin leaving the city of Portland on Thursday, while state police will take over outside the courthouse.
According to reports federal officers were absent from the protests.
Portland has seen 63 consecutive days of protests, which started in late May following the death of George Floyd and gained traction over the past few days as the federal officers were deployed, sparking renewed tensions.
During the latest protests, federal officers used tear gas and force to try to disperse large crowds of protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.
