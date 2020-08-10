-
Hong Kong: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as Dallas BLM protesters met by counter-protest - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Pro-police protesters “back the blue” at Brooklyn park - 9 hours ago
-
Russia: ‘Northern Capital’ half marathon kicks off with 5,000 runners in St Petersburg - 9 hours ago
-
Relatives recall “terrifying” moment church wedding interrupted by Beirut port blasts *EXCLUSIVE* - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Protesters rally outside Polish Institute in solidarity with jailed LGBT activist - 10 hours ago
-
Hong Kong arrests: Jimmy Lai detained under security law - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus election: 3,000 detained during protests, dozens wounded (Police) - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus elections: Preliminary exit poll gives incumbent president huge lead - 10 hours ago
USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens gathered at Khalil Gibran memorial in Washington DC on Sunday for a candle-lit vigil to commemorate the victims of Beirut port blasts.
“The message here is not just about mourning the death, it is about us protesting what is happening in Lebanon and the negligence of the government, so we are gathered here today to not just talk about the lives that are gone but to do something about it in coming future,” said an attendee.
Thousands of demonstrators have been voicing their anger over the current government who they blame for Tuesday’s port explosions which claimed at least 157 lives and left as many as 5,000 injured.
Video ID: 20200810-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200810-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly