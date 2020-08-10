USA: Protesters slam “negligence” of Lebanese govt. in candle-lit vigil for Beirut victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens gathered at Khalil Gibran memorial in Washington DC on Sunday for a candle-lit vigil to commemorate the victims of Beirut port blasts.

“The message here is not just about mourning the death, it is about us protesting what is happening in Lebanon and the negligence of the government, so we are gathered here today to not just talk about the lives that are gone but to do something about it in coming future,” said an attendee.

Thousands of demonstrators have been voicing their anger over the current government who they blame for Tuesday’s port explosions which claimed at least 157 lives and left as many as 5,000 injured.

Video ID: 20200810-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200810-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly