USA: Protesters surround Rand Paul as police escort him away from demo
Dozens of protesters surrounded United States Senator Rand Paul near the White House, in Washington DC, as police escorted him away from the demonstration on Thursday night.
Paul, along with other people, can be seen walking with a large group of police officers as protesters follow and yell at the politician.
In a tweet, the senator described the incident saying, “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”
The protesters gathered outside the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention, which formally nominated US President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential election.
