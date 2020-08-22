-
Humans have now consumed the Earth’s natural resources for the year - 3 hours ago
-
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe faces resurgent Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Iraq: Protesters clash with police at regional govt building in Basra - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Wildfires rage in California’s Marin County - 4 hours ago
-
Alexei Navalny in Berlin after suspected poisoning in Russia | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt? | Counting the Cost - 5 hours ago
-
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held - 5 hours ago
-
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 5 hours ago
-
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 6 hours ago
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Around 200 people held candlelight march down Flatbush Avenue and over Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Friday, to commemorate those lost COVID-19.
Demonstrators could be seen holding banners with messages such as “Trump lies, people die,” and “175K dead,” “this was preventable.”
The march was reportedly organised by family members of coronavirus victims and other advocacy groups, who blame the US’s death toll on the policies of US President Donald Trump.
Video ID: 20200822-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly