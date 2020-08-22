USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 200 people held candlelight march down Flatbush Avenue and over Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Friday, to commemorate those lost COVID-19.

Demonstrators could be seen holding banners with messages such as “Trump lies, people die,” and “175K dead,” “this was preventable.”

The march was reportedly organised by family members of coronavirus victims and other advocacy groups, who blame the US’s death toll on the policies of US President Donald Trump.

Video ID: 20200822-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly