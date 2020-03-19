USA: Renowned chef and philanthropist offers food to those in need amid coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

With the spread of the coronavirus and closure of all restaurants in Washington DC, celebrity chef, renowned philanthropist and restaurants’ owner, Jose Andres launched a service, offering food to those who need it, as footage from Wednesday shows.

“Things are hard now in the stores, there’s no food. This is a way of helping the community,” said Julio Sanchez, an employee of Clyde’s restaurant.

According to reports, there is no certain price for some of the dishes and the customers can pay the amount which is comfortable for them. Those who cannot pay at all can also use the service.

“It’s just nice to have some place to pick up some food. Unfortunately, every place has to close because of the situation so it’s good at least for them to have an opportunity to provide something and for us to be able to use it,” explained one of the customers, Chip Khan.

Andres is also expected to set up takeaway kitchens in New York City this week.

