USA: Roger Stone seen leaving court as lawyers fight for retrial
US political consultant and longtime ally of US President Donald Trump Roger Stone was seen leaving a courthouse in Washington DC on Tuesday, as his lawyers were making their case for a retrial.
Stone briefly spoke to the press as he was making his way to his vehicle upon exiting the court, saying he felt fine but declining to comment on any details of the case.
Last week, stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison on counts of making false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction, in charges stemming from the Mueller investigation. His lawyers, however, are attempting to get Stone a retrial due to the alleged bias of the jury forewoman, exemplified in comments she allegedly made on social media.
Trump himself took to Twitter to criticise the outcome of the case, calling it a “total miscarriage of justice,” and accused both the jury forewoman and the judge of being “totally biased.”
