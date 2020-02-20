-
USA: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison
Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 40 months in federal prison on seven charges he was convicted of late last year. The sentencing was handed down by a judge in Washington DC.
Stone was seen arriving at and later, leaving, court where he faced trial on counts of making false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction, in charges stemming from the Mueller investigation.
Video ID: 20200220-074
