USA: Samsung showcases zero-bezel TV at CES 2020
Samsung unveiled its new zero-bezel TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The QLED 8K TV has only a thin frame which the company says provides viewers with 99 percent picture.
“This is our flagship lineup, the Q950TS. As you can see it has the Infinity display, so it’s bezel-less, 99 percent screen to screen,” said Samsung representative Alejandra Velazquez.
“What they’ve done this year, they’ve actually gotten rid of what they call the black matrix, so it used to be a little thin line between the Bezel and the screen, so they’ve completely gotten rid of that,” she explained.
