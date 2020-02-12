-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip folding phone unveiled to ‘mixed response’ in SF
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone was unveiled, to what the company’s UK Marketing Director admitted was “kind of a mixed response,” at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Marketing Director Samsung UK Rebecca Hirst’s reveal of the new phone’s hefty $1,380 (€1,264) price tag was initially met with only scattered applause, which inspired her remark.
The Galaxy Z Flip, which is set to hit the market on February 14, features a 6.7 inch (170mm) OLED display, with the phone a compact 3.44 inches (87.4mm) by 2.9 inches (73.6mm) when folded up.
Tae Moon Roh, the head of the Korean tech giant’s mobile division, also introduced the new Samsung Galaxy S20 at the event with a starting price of $999 (€915).
The Galaxy S20 boasts a camera system capable of recording 8K video as well as a 120Hz display and is set to be released on March 6.
Video ID: 20200212-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly