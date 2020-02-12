USA: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip folding phone unveiled to ‘mixed response’ in SF

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone was unveiled, to what the company’s UK Marketing Director admitted was “kind of a mixed response,” at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Marketing Director Samsung UK Rebecca Hirst’s reveal of the new phone’s hefty $1,380 (€1,264) price tag was initially met with only scattered applause, which inspired her remark.

The Galaxy Z Flip, which is set to hit the market on February 14, features a 6.7 inch (170mm) OLED display, with the phone a compact 3.44 inches (87.4mm) by 2.9 inches (73.6mm) when folded up.

Tae Moon Roh, the head of the Korean tech giant’s mobile division, also introduced the new Samsung Galaxy S20 at the event with a starting price of $999 (€915).

The Galaxy S20 boasts a camera system capable of recording 8K video as well as a 120Hz display and is set to be released on March 6.

