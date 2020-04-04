-
USA: San Francisco city hall lights up with colours of Spanish flag in solidarity
San Francisco city hall coloured itself red and yellow on Friday evening, in a show of solidarity with Spain, which is among the worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak.
As of today, the European country has the third most cases worldwide, behind only France and the United States.
The state of California has taken some of the most drastic measures to combat the virus, though it remains less affected than the east coast.
This Friday, California governor Gavin Newsom took action to protect consumers from price-gouging, which has impacted products in short supply like hand sanitiser and toilet paper.
