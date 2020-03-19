-
USA: San Francisco restaurant turns into grocery store amid coronavirus pandemic
Prairie, a San Francisco restaurant, turned into a grocery store as footage from Wednesday shows, to help customers get important goods, including the toilet paper and soap, as well as meal kits, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Anthony Strong’s restaurant-turned-grocery offers products from the restaurant’s providers at a lower price. This way, Strong explained, he is able to keep the “lights on” in the restaurant while helping locals purchase groceries.
“I saw the offers they were making and I thought it was a good deal. I support local businesses whenever I can, whenever possible. I just felt it was the right thing to do,” said Dan, a customer.
According to the latest report issued by the World Health Organisation, the United States has 3,536 coronavirus cases with 68 deaths registered so far.
