USA: Sanders and AOC host campaign rally in Venice Beach
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally in Venice Beach, California on Saturday, calling US President Donald Trump is a “pathological liar”. He was accompanied by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Occasion-Cortez (AOC).
“We have a president who is a pathological liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who is a racist, sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, and a religious bigot,” said Sanders. “And brothers and sisters, we are sick and tired of Trump’s administration of the immigrant community.”
He took the opportunity to criticise the country’s income distribution, pledging to “take on the grotesque level of income and wealth and equality, where three people now earn more wealth than the bottom half of American society.”
Using a metaphor to describe US’ current political scenario, AOC said “it is always darkest before dawn. And it is dark right now.”
