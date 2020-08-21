USA: SanFran Uber and Lyft drivers react as court temporarily allows them to continue operating

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

San Francisco Uber drivers shared their worry and thoughts on Thursday, following the announcement that drivers can continue operating after a California judge extended the deadline for Uber and Lyft to turn drivers into full time employees, while the court weighs their appeal.

The companies received a last-minute reprieve from an appeals court from having to reclassify drivers as employees starting Friday.

“Uber tries to persuade the public against the government’s decision, which isn’t right because we are the backbones of Uber and we should be the ones that have the ultimate say,” said Uber and Lyft driver Amanda, speaking near the company’s headquarters. “There are a lot of passengers especially here in the city of San Francisco they only take Uber. And the prospect of Uber shutting down drove them really, really scared because they didn’t know how else to get around.”

A driver named Carlos said he was “very, very worried about it because it’s my full time job. I don’t have another income, I pay everything with my job.”

The companies had looked at halting their operations in California, as they were under legal pressure to reclassify their California drivers as employees.

