USA: Schumer slams Trump’s lawyer Dershowitz for impeachment quote
Senate Minority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer commented on the controversial statement made by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz while speaking to press in Washington DC on Thursday.
Dershowitz was quoted by media as saying that “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” Schumer called the statement “a scarcely believable argument.”
Schumer added: “I hear he is correcting it on TV today, that seems to be Mr. Dershowitz’s pattern, he gives statement on the floor, and then spends the next day correcting it.”
“Today we’ll finish the question and answer period, then tomorrow we will take a crucial vote on whether we will debate having four, having witnesses and documents in this trial. The fate of much of the future of how this republic conducts itself is in the shoulders of four republicans,” Schumer added, commenting on the ongoing Trump’s impeachment trial.
Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.
