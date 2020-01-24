USA: Scientists predict extinction from nuclear war or climate change

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Some of the world leading scientists moved the world’s Doomsday Clock to a record point as they warned of extinction from nuclear war or climate change at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) conference in Washington DC on Thursday.

They said “cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns” compounds both threats.

The clock moved forward to 100 seconds before midnight, the closest to catastrophe since the clock’s creation at the beginning of the cold war in 1947.

