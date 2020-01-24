-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists predict extinction from nuclear war or climate change
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Some of the world leading scientists moved the world’s Doomsday Clock to a record point as they warned of extinction from nuclear war or climate change at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) conference in Washington DC on Thursday.
They said “cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns” compounds both threats.
The clock moved forward to 100 seconds before midnight, the closest to catastrophe since the clock’s creation at the beginning of the cold war in 1947.
Video ID: 20200123-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200123-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly