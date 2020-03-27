USA: Scores wait hours for coronavirus tests outside NYC hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Scores of people waiting to be tested for the coronavirus queued outside the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, NYC, on the frontline of city’s battle against coronavirus on Friday.

“Nobody is laid-back,” a resident said. “If I pass there in the morning there is a queue, when I come back in the afternoon there are fewer [persons], but there are always people queuing up,” he commented.

The queue could be seen moving very slowly in the very early morning as some coughed.

Signs outside hospital instructed patients to keep six feet apart from others “to keep everyone healthy and safe,” although people stood huddling together in the cold rainy early morning.

The 545-bed Elmhurst hospital put in place temporary COVID-19 testing facilities outside the building due to the large number of patients they were receiving; reportedly up to 400 persons, apparently doubling the rate of a normal day.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, USA is the most affected country by the coronavirus worldwide, having surpassed China, with reported 97,028 cases and 1,475 fatalities.

Video ID: 20200327-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200327-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly