USA: Seattle police clear out ‘Autonomous Zone’ after emergency order

Police dispersed protesters in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) also known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) on Wednesday following an emergency order by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Police set up blockades and barricades as protest signs and artwork were removed from the area. As many as 39 protesters were arrested during the operations.

The protests in the neighbourhood had started on June 8 in response to George Floyd’s death, with activists demanding police reform.

Following several incidents in the area, including some shootings, Durkan had asked people to leave the area and had announced that officials would clear the area.

