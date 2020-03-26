USA: Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief package bill

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The US Senate passed a nearly $2 trillion (€1,8 trillion) coronavirus relief bill aimed at easing the impact of the pandemic in Washington DC, on Wednesday night.

“On this vote, the ayes are 96, the nays are zero. The 60 vote threshold having been achieved. The bill is passed,” presiding Senator John Boozman announced.

The package called the CARES Act – the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – includes direct payments to US citizens, an expansion of unemployment insurance, loans and grants to large and small businesses, and more health care resources for hospitals battling the COVID-19.

Dan Sullivan, US Senator from Alaska, called the stimulus package a “very important response to this unprecedented pandemic that is hitting our country, the health of our country, the economic health of our nation.”

The House of Representatives will vote on the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for signing.

