USA: Several arrests made as opposing protests face off in Seattle

Four people were reportedly arrested in Seattle on Sunday, as protesters from opposing demonstrations faced off in the city and police attempted to maintain order.

Several Antifa members and protesters from left-wing groups arrived to hold a counter demonstration. Police can be seen pushing them pack and detaining a protester.

Right-wing group Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson was present at the “United Against Hate” rally, where he also spoke to those in attendance.

According to the event’s Facebook page, it was organised by the “Washington Three Percenters” who describe themselves as “America-loving, unapologetic Patriots that will support & defend our Constitution, community, and family against ALL enemies foreign and domestic.”

