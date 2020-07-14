USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Florida Governor Ron Desantis was heckled by a protester on Monday as he spoke about the coronavirus outbreak at a Miami hospital.

Desantis was called an “embarassment” by protester Thomas Kennedy, who added that Florida was “getting record-breaking cases every day and you are doing nothing.”

“You guys are misleading the public, you have no plan, 4,000 people have died,” accused Kennedy, before being removed by security.

The governor has come under increasing criticism for failing to make masks compulsory as coronavirus infections continue to rise in the state, with Florida setting a new US state record for the most new cases in one day – 15,300 – on Saturday.

As of Monday, the state, which is the third most populous in the US, had over 282,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 4,200 subsequent deaths, according to Florida Health Department data.

