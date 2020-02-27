-
USA: Shooting at Milwaukee brewery leaves multiple people dead, including gunman
Multiple people were killed, including the gunman, after he opened fire on a Molson Coors brewery campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.
Footage shows police vehicles blocking roads nearby the brewery, as well as several people people evacuated on a bus.
It remains unclear exactly how many were killed and injured in the attack, but local officials have confirmed that several people have died. The motive for the attack is still unclear.
