USA: Shooting at Milwaukee brewery leaves multiple people dead, including gunman

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Multiple people were killed, including the gunman, after he opened fire on a Molson Coors brewery campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Footage shows police vehicles blocking roads nearby the brewery, as well as several people people evacuated on a bus.

It remains unclear exactly how many were killed and injured in the attack, but local officials have confirmed that several people have died. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

Video ID: 20200227-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly