USA: Shoppers flock to wholesaler Costco to stock up amid coronavirus fears
As the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the country, shoppers in Long Island City, New York, on Friday were seen, rushing to the local Costco Wholesale store to buy essentials in bulk.
Footage shows shoppers, many of whom were wearing face masks, with empty carts waiting in long lines outside the store. Supplies inside the store were flying off the shelves, while the shopping carts where full to the brim at the cash desks.
According to local media reports, Costco’s February comparable sales jump 12.1 percent, while it tries to restock shelves.
Over 140,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak started in January, 2020, with over 1,200 cases in the United States.
