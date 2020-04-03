USA: Sikh NGO delivers meals and groceries to New Yorkers amid COVID-19 crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Sikh diaspora NGO called Khalsa Aid has been delivering food at doorsteps of those in need amid the coronavirus crisis across the United States, as shown in footage from New York City on Thursday.

Khalsa Aid was founded in the United Kingdom in 1999, and now operates internationally.

The NGO operates on a volunteer basis in 20 US states, to provide hot meals and grocery deliveries to “individuals that are either retired or they are low on income or immunocompromised, unable to get out,” said volunteer Manpreet Kaur.

Footage shows volunteers preparing meals in a kitchen of New York City’s Gurdwara Sant Sagar Sikh Prayer Center, located in Queens. Volunteers are then seen picking up groceries at a supermarket, or transporting meals to a hospital.

“Hot meals are for like hospitals and old people who cannot cook for themselves,” said volunteer Gurpraet Singh. “And then there are a lot of people who got stuck home and then they can’t go out to buy groceries. So we actually go buy groceries for them and deliver,” he added.

New York City is the US city hardest hit by the coronavirus, with 48,462 cases and 1,397 deaths as of Thursday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has 236,339 cases of coronavirus and 5,810 deaths as of Thursday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.

