-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Small plane crash kills five in Louisiana
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Dennis DeVaney
A small twin-engine aircraft crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, killing five and injuring at least two, according to local reports.
The plane was carrying six people when it took off from Lafayette Regional Airport and collided with a car as it crashed. The driver and one plane survivor have been reportedly taken to hospital with severe burns. There is currently one survivor from the plane.
The cause of the crash remains unknown and under investigation.
Mandatory credit: Dennis DeVaney
Video ID: 20191228-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191228-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly