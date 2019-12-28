USA: Small plane crash kills five in Louisiana

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A small twin-engine aircraft crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, killing five and injuring at least two, according to local reports.

The plane was carrying six people when it took off from Lafayette Regional Airport and collided with a car as it crashed. The driver and one plane survivor have been reportedly taken to hospital with severe burns. There is currently one survivor from the plane.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and under investigation.

