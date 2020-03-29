-
USA: SoHo boutiques boarded up amid coronavirus surge in NYC
Luxury stores in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood were seen being boarded up with plywood sheets, after they had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday.
Workers were seen boarding up shop windows as well as doors.
The message written on one of the boarded up stores, Louis Vuitton, read: “The journey that was paused will eventually start again, Louis Vuitton wishes you and your loved ones health and safety.”
New York City has reportedly registered over 30,000 coronavirus cases with hundreds dead.
According to the World Health Organisation data, the US has registered 85,228 coronavirus cases with 1,243 deaths.
Video ID: 20200329-002
