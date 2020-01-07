USA: Sony unveils surprise new electric car at CES 2020

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sony unveiled its new electric concept car, the Vision-S, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Las Vegas 2020 on Monday. According to the company’s CEO Kenishido Yoshima, the surprise new vehicle features 33 different sensors and entertainment products from Sony’s extensive catalogue.

“This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility and contains a variety of Sony’s technologies. There are 33 sensors to monitor the outside and the inside of the car,” he said.

The company also unveiled the Playstation 5 logo, and announced a push to further their 5G initiative.

